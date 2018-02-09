Calvin Harris has dropped his second single of the year in the form of 'Nuh Ready Nuh Ready' featuring PartyNextDoor. There's no word yet on whether it's the start of a new album release, but it's a different road to that of 2017's 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1'.
'Nuh Ready Nuh Ready' has a bit of a classic dancehall vibe, which is only emphasised by the retro edge and kaleidoscopic quality of the video in which PartyNextDoor stars.
The Canadian rapper played the song live for the very first time in the first week of February 2018 at the O2 Brixton Academy in London.
Calvin Harris has already revealed that it's a separate move from last year's album 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1', which got to number one in Canada and number two in the UK and US charts. It featured the hit song 'Feels' featuring Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean. This year has also seen Calvin do a Funk Wav Remix of 'The Weekend' with SZA.
The Scottish DJ begins his seven-month Las Vegas residency on March 9th, where he'll be playing live sets at the OMNIA, kicking off with the venue's Anniversary Weekend.
