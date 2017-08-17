Calvin Harris has been confirmed to perform at Rihanna's third Diamnond Ball alongside Kendrick Lamar.

The superstar DJ - who collaborated with the Bejan beauty on hits 'This Is What You Came For' and 'We Found Love' - has signed up to the charity fundraiser taking place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on September 14 in aid of the Clara Lionel Foundation.

Rihanna said in a statement: ''I'm ecstatic to add my longtime collaborator and friend Calvin Harris to the stellar line-up at this year's Diamond Ball. Calvin's music will bring the perfect mix of energy and excitement to the evening as we celebrate the Clara Lionel Foundation.''

The Clara Lionel Foundation was set up to support healthcare and education programs around the world, and is named after Rihanna's grandparents Clara and Lionel.

It's expected Calvin will play a range of star-studded ''funk'' hits from his new album 'Funk Wave Bounces Vol 1' realeased in June, which features collaborations with his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's rival Katy Perry.

The Scottish hunk's new record also features songs with the likes of Ariana Grande, John Legend, Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj and Frank Ocean.

The 33-year-old EMD superstar's close pal DJ Alesso, 25, recently said Calvin has gone ''funk'' on his new tunes and admitted they're amazing.

Alesso - whose real name is Alessandro Lindblad - said: ''Calvin knows we need fresh stuff.

''I saw him a couple of weeks ago in LA. He played some of his new songs they were amazing. He's not letting anyone put him in the corner.''