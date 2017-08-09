Once again, Calvin Harris as been named the world's highest-paid DJ, earning almost $10 million more than his biggest competitor in the last year. It's the fifth consecutive time the Scottish musician, who recently launched his fifth studio album 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1', has made the list.

Calvin Harris snapped after a work-out

Forbes have revealed that the 33-year-old DJ - whose real name is Adam Wiles - has topped the list of highest-earning DJs having made a whopping $48,500,000 in the last year thanks to his latest album as well as his various collaborative ventures.

Following not too close behind in second place is Tiesto (with whom he shared his Greater Than Tour back in 2013) with $39,000,000 and 'Something Just Like This' hitmakers The Chainsmokers in third place with a cool $38,000,000.

Completing the top ten DJs on the list are Skrillex, Steve Aoki, Diplo, David Guetta, Marshmello, Martin Garrix and Zedd.

Calvin Harris released 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1' in June via Columbia Records, which reached number two in the UK and the US charts. It marked the highest position yet for Calvin and was the best-selling debut of the week it was released.

The album featured the singles 'Slide' with Frank Ocean and Migos; 'Heatstroke' with Young Thug, Pharrell Williams and Ariana Grande; 'Rollin'' with Future and Khalid; and 'Feels' with Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean. In the last year he has also collaborated with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Travis Scott, Lil Yachty, Nicki Minaj and PartyNextDoor.

Calvin has several events coming up including a residency at Omnia in Las Vegas until September as well as a show at Wet Republic, an appearance at Summer Sonic in Osaka and Tokyo, and he'll also be performing at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix on September 17th 2017.