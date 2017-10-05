Pop stars Calvin Harris and Florence Welch have hit out at the Conservative Party for using their music without their permission at their annual conference.

The Conservatives held their conference in Manchester this week, which culminated in prime minister Theresa May’s speech to delegates on Thursday (October 4th), which was more memorable for the interruption by comedian Simon Brodkin and Ms May’s persistent cough throughout.

Adding to the slightly farcical air around proceedings was a tweet from 33 year old EDM artist Calvin Harris, who objected to the use of his track ‘This Is What You Came For’, a collaboration with Rihanna, as Ms May’s walk-on music. He said that such a happy song should not be used at “such a sad event”.

Calvin Harris objected to the use of his song with Rihanna at the Tory Party conference

“Conservative party conference playing my song was not approved - I do not support nor condone happy songs being played at such a sad event.”

More bizarrely, he added in a later tweet that Ms May should seek some health advice for her cough.

“Also cough plus grey complexion suggests liver cleanse needed - blood prob very dark - body trying to cleanse but lack of nutrients pls google,” Harris wrote.

Florence Welch performing live in 2016

That tweet came soon after Florence Welch, the iconic lead singer of Florence + The Machine, tweeted her disapproval at the Tories’ use of their cover version of ‘You’ve Got The Love’ at the conference.

“Today’s use of ‘You’ve Got The Love’ at the Conservative party conference was not approved by us nor would it have been had they asked. If the Conservative party could refrain from using our music in future. x”

