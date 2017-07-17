Since Donald Trump’s inauguration, LGBT advocate Caitlyn Jenner has been a vocal critic of his stance on transgender rights and it seems she thinks she can do such a better job, she wants to run for Congress herself. The reality star of I Am Cait has said she has "considered" running for one of California's US Senate seats because she likes "the political side of it".

Caitlyn Jenner wants to do a "better job" of promoting LGBT rights

Speaking on a radio show over the weekend, the former Olympian said she wants to start looking at how she can promote LGBT rights better.

She said: "Over the next six months or so, I gotta find out where I can do a better job."

Jenner, 67, who is a Republican and voted for Donald Trump despite since expressing "disappointment" when his administration lifted federal guidelines allowing trans children to use the restrooms of their choosing said: "Can I do a better job from the outside?

"Kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to talking to anybody? Or are you better from the inside, and we are in the process of determining that."

Caitlyn, who was a big part of the famous family involved in Keeping Up With The Kardashians for a number of years, came out as transgender in 2015 and said that she's been working with the American Unity Fund to help GOP lawmakers better understand LGBT issues.

The Republican said that she believes she could change the face of the GOP if she ran for Senate.

She said: "The perception of the Republican Party is that they are all about rich white guys trying to make money. I would hope in the next generation... that we can change the perception of the Republican Party and make it the party of equality."