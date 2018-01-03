There was no love lost between Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashians in 2017 and it seems the warring reality TV stars have not made up in the spirit of a New Year. The 68-year-old transgender advocate has told Piers Morgan her gender surgery was "none of the Kardashians business".

Caitlyn Jenner's fight with the Kardashians is not about to have a happy ending

The star of the reality show I Am Cait said she concealed her reassignment surgery - of which she went through the "final surgery" in April this year - because she didn’t trust her former family not to go to the press.

Caitlyn was a regular on the Kardashians’ show - Keeping Up with the Kardashians - during her marriage to Kris Jenner and is the father of Kris’ youngest two daughters, Kendall and Kylie.

Speaking on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, Caitlyn said when she sent a copy of her memoir The Secrets Of My Life to step-daughter Kim Kardashian-West before publication, it did not include the last few pages in which she "talked about gender confirmation".

She said: "I didn't tell anybody. Why? It's none of their business.

"It's not that big a deal. Nobody knows. I had to be honest, the book is about honesty. It's called The Secrets of My Life."I had already been living as Caitlyn for a year and a half, OK, nobody knows anything."

Former Olympian Jenner - who has four other children from previous relationships - added that her book was "not about" the Kardashians.

She said: "I didn't want them to leak it to the press. And there was no reason for them to know about it.

"Of course I didn't trust them. I hate to inform the Kardashians that the book was not about them."

Jenner also revealed she has lost contact with her step-children - Khloe, Kim, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian.

She said: "It's not even a problem, I just don't communicate with them like I used to.

"Well, it hurts but it's not the end of the world. Fortunately, I have a lot of children."