Speaking to Piers Morgan, Jenner revealed she didn't trust her former family
There was no love lost between Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashians in 2017 and it seems the warring reality TV stars have not made up in the spirit of a New Year. The 68-year-old transgender advocate has told Piers Morgan her gender surgery was "none of the Kardashians business".
Caitlyn Jenner's fight with the Kardashians is not about to have a happy ending
The star of the reality show I Am Cait said she concealed her reassignment surgery - of which she went through the "final surgery" in April this year - because she didn’t trust her former family not to go to the press.
Caitlyn was a regular on the Kardashians’ show - Keeping Up with the Kardashians - during her marriage to Kris Jenner and is the father of Kris’ youngest two daughters, Kendall and Kylie.
Speaking on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, Caitlyn said when she sent a copy of her memoir The Secrets Of My Life to step-daughter Kim Kardashian-West before publication, it did not include the last few pages in which she "talked about gender confirmation".
She said: "I didn't tell anybody. Why? It's none of their business.
"It's not that big a deal. Nobody knows. I had to be honest, the book is about honesty. It's called The Secrets of My Life."I had already been living as Caitlyn for a year and a half, OK, nobody knows anything."
Former Olympian Jenner - who has four other children from previous relationships - added that her book was "not about" the Kardashians.
She said: "I didn't want them to leak it to the press. And there was no reason for them to know about it.
"Of course I didn't trust them. I hate to inform the Kardashians that the book was not about them."
Jenner also revealed she has lost contact with her step-children - Khloe, Kim, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian.
She said: "It's not even a problem, I just don't communicate with them like I used to.
"Well, it hurts but it's not the end of the world. Fortunately, I have a lot of children."
