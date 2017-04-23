Caitlyn Jenner has revealed she always knew she was going to be buried as a woman, despite the fact she never knew if she was going to come out as transgender. The former husband of Kardashian clan matriarch, Kris Jenner, came out as Caitlyn Jenner two years ago.

However, in a recent interview with Diane Sawyer in 20/20, the former athlete - who was born a man previously known as Bruce Jenner - said she was afraid to tell the world of who she really was but stipulated in her will that when she died she would be buried as a woman.

However, Caitlyn, 67, did reveal her new identity with a photograph of herself on the cover of Vanity Fair wearing a corset in 2015 - something the I Am Cait star thought her six children and four step-children from three previous marriages didn’t approve of.

She said: "I know my kids, they thought, 'You know what, it's a little too much'. But, from my standpoint, I had suffered for 65 years.

"To have a beautiful shot of my authentic self was important and [I wanted] the shock value.

"I wanted to end the old Bruce, my old life, and that picture did it."

Speaking about her relationship with her children, Caitlyn revealed she had grown distant of some of them - thought to be her step-children, Rob, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian-West.

She said: "Some [of my children] I have remained very close to. A couple of them ... I'm a little more distant. I have to admit, I'll sit here and wonder, 'Is it because of my transitioning? Or is it because their life is so busy that they don't call, like, all the time?'

"Nobody calls that much. I mostly reach out to them. Obviously, the Jenner side calls more, but they all have their own lives."

In a statement to ABC News, the Jenner children expressed their support for Caitlyn saying. "We love our father and have a deep admiration for her bravery in pursuit of becoming a more authentic version of herself.

"Every family is different with its own unique set of milestones, but we can honestly say that Caitlyn's gender transition has brought our family closer together and for that we are grateful."