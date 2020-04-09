Caitlyn Jenner has been on a cleaning binge during lockdown.

The 70-year-old star has been self-isolating amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and while she popped out for a Stackbucks coffee on Wednesday (08.04.20), she has been focusing most of her time on giving her home a spring clean.

Sharing a video of her doing some housework, she wrote: ''The garage is perfectly clean, the cars are all washed, and now I'm down to the carpets.

''And it's a beautiful day outside! Stay busy!''

Earlier the same day, Caitlyn shared a stunning photo as she urged her followers to ''stay safe'' during such a difficult time.

She wrote: ''Early this morning the moon set on the horizon

''We are gonna get thru this - stay safe! (sic)''

Meanwhile, Caitlyn - who was formerly known as Bruce Jenner before coming out as transgender in 2015 - recently admitted she ''could see'' herself joining 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'.

She reality star could appear on the Bravo series in the near future, as she has enjoys watching the show, and wouldn't say no if offered a part.

During an interview last month, her close pal Sophia Hutchins said: ''I would be on [RHOBH] in two seconds.''

And Caitlyn added: ''I did watch an episode with you two nights ago, and I honestly kind of got into it. You know, I've done reality television pretty much all my life - sports is reality television - and I was watching that and saying, 'I could see myself getting in there with some of the drama.' ''

Sophia then called for Andy Cohen - who was formerly the vice president of original programming at Bravo, and now hosts 'Watch What Happens Live' at the network - to get in touch about getting them on the show.