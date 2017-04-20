Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner is apparently furious about her portrayal in Caitlyn Jenner’s forthcoming memoir, saying that “everything she says is all made up” in a sneak peek of the new episode of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’.

In the clip, she can be seen blasting Caitlyn’s book, ‘The Secrets of My Life’, in a conversation with her daughters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, having read an advance copy.

“I read it and basically the only nice thing she had to say was that I was great socially at a party one time,” the 61 year old momager vented. “But yet, he stayed married to you the longest,” Kim replies. “So, it doesn't make sense.”

Caitlyn Jenner's book has upset Kris

“None of it makes sense,” Kris continued. “Everything she says is all made up. Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a bitch and an a**hole?”

Caitlyn, formerly Olympic gold medallist Bruce Jenner before she underwent gender reassignment surgery two years ago, was married to Kris from 1991 to 2015, and they had two children together, models Kendall and Kylie.

More: Kris Jenner calls Kim Kardashian a “traitor” in ‘KUWTK’ sneak peek trailer

She also remembers talking to Caitlyn about her identity several years ago.

“I was curious and said, 'What the hell is going on?' She said, 'You just would never understand,'” Kris recalled. “And then, all through the book, Kris knew. 'Kris knew before I even made love to her.' I'm like, 'What?'”

Later, in a piece to camera, Kris revealed the extent of her heartache over the situation.

“I really tried hard to improve the relationship and spend a little bit of time, thinking maybe there's something here that I'm not seeing,” Kris admits. “I've done nothing but open up my home and my heart to a person who doesn't give a s***. So, I'm done… I've never been so angry and disappointed in somebody in my whole life.”

The episode of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' in question airs this Sunday (April 23rd).

More: Caitlyn Jenner sues paparazzi for contributing to fatal car accident