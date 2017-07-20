Not for the first time, Caitlyn Jenner has managed to anger a great many of the transgender community this week for comments that people have deemed insensitive and crass. She posted a shot of herself together with Steven Tyler, but it was the caption that has caused issues.

Since her transition, Caitlyn has been a vocal advocate for trans rights across the world, but sometimes she gets it very, very wrong. After meeting up with one of her musical idols, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, she unveiled a photo of the pair of them on Instagram with a reference to one of his biggest hits.

'[Steven Tyler] and I are working on our duet for Dude Looks Like a Lady. One of my favorite songs!' She wrote. Naturally, there's nothing wrong with being a big fan of the song. It's a really good song. The problem lies with the fact that transgender women struggle enough fighting this narrow-minded opinion that they are just men in dresses, without Caitlyn alluding to the concept herself.

Since the incident, Caitlyn has appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' and there she explained her thought process behind writing that caption. As it turns out, 'Dude Looks Like A Lady' is far from a joke to her - in fact, she describes it as something as an anthem to herself.

'I was at a fundraiser in Minneapolis and he was the entertainment', she told Jimmy of meeting Steven Tyler. 'I met him once briefly, years and years ago, but I'm sitting there and I've got to go and say hi. So I go backstage after and I say to Steven, 'I have had some really, really tough times in my life. For six years at one point I stayed in my house, and every once in a while I would sneak out, get dressed and drive around in the dark. I always used to take your song, 'Dude Looks Like A Lady,' and that became my theme song. Driving around in my little car with my little CD in there, whipping up the tunes and stuff. And I just wanted you to know that it made me feel good.'