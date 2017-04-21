Since her much-celebrated transition nearly two years ago, Caitlyn Jenner has copped an awful lot of flak from onlookers for her outspoken stance as a Republican, maintaining her support for a party whose approach to LGBTQ rights and social issues has not exactly been progressive.

However, Jenner has sought to clarify her position vis-à-vis the G.O.P. and the new president Donald Trump, and how that sits with her position as arguably the most high-profile member of the transgender community, in a new interview with People.

The 67 year old hopes to be able to advocate for LGBTQ issues and find an audience with both the Democrats and Republicans, and to the Trump administration.

“Here’s the deal: yes, I have always had views that lean more towards the Republican Party when it comes to politics (as in) less government, believing in the Constitution and all that kind of stuff,” she said. “But my loyalties and my fights are not going to be with the Republican Party. My loyalties are with my community and fighting for my community.”

Since Trump took office back in late January, Jenner has spoken out against his administration’s attempted roll-back of federal protections granted to transgender students. When news of the legislation was announced in February, she sounded off against Trump in a statement.

“I have a message for President Trump, from one Republican to another. This is a disaster. And you can still fix it. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me,” she said.

“With the Republicans, I keep a very close eye on all the things that are happening – there’s North Carolina (anti-discrimination measures), we’ve got SB6 (‘bathroom bill’) coming up in Texas, all of these things,” Jenner continued to People.

“My fight is for my community and the next generation coming up. I’m very blessed to be able to have a platform where hopefully I can make a difference.”

