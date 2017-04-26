It's not unusual for celebrities to express an interest in running for office (indeed, it's not unusual for celebrities to run for office and win), but Caitlyn Jenner has still managed to surprise fans with her confession that she's seriously considering it herself.

Caitlyn Jenner is obviously a huge voice within the LGBTQ community having come out as transgender in 2015 at the age of 65. However, her political affiliations came as quite the surprise for a lot of the community as she happened to vote for Donald Trump during the 2016 election; a man whose policies would have a profoundly negative effect on trans people everywhere.

According to her though, her support for Trump only extends as far as her Republican values and she is most certainly not about to stand up for a man who is trying to force trans students to use bathrooms based only on the gender they were assigned at birth.

'My loyalties are not with Donald Trump', she told CNN. 'I will come after him and come after Republicans if they come after my community. I've got a voice and they better listen, OK? I will come after them.'

She shared a similar sentiment with People, clarifying her stance on Trump's party. 'Here's the deal: yes, I have always had views that lean more towards the Republican party when it comes to politics (as in) less government, believing in the Constitution and all that kind of stuff', she explained. 'But my loyalties and my fights are not going to be with the Republican party. My loyalties are with my community and fighting for my community.'

Caitlyn certainly sounds like the kind of woman the LGBTQ community needs, but does that mean she could go as far as running for office in the near future. 'I've got way too many skeletons in my closet', she quipped. 'Or would I be better working from the inside? If that is the case. I would seriously look at a run. It just depends where I could be more effective.'