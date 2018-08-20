Busted have finished their new album.

The reunited trio - Matt Willis, James Bourne and Charlie Simpson - have been busy in the studio for the past year working on their fourth studio LP, the follow-up to 2016's 'Night Driver'.

Unlike their electronic and disco tinged comeback record, the boys have returned to their signature pop/rock sound for their fresh tracks and bassist Matt insists Busted fans are going to love the album.

Appearing on daytime TV show 'This Morning' on Monday (20.08.18), he spilled: ''We just finished our fourth album, I just had the final master back on Friday (17.08.18), it's brilliant. It's a return to form for Busted, we sat down and wrote it together and if you're a Busted fan you're going to love it because it's very much a Busted style album.''

Following Matt's tease, Busted fans will be hoping for more songs that are like their biggest hits such as 'Crashed the Wedding', 'Year 3000' and 'Air Hostess'.

Last year, lead singer Charlie admitted he and his bandmates wanted their next LP to ''bridge the gap'' between their old songs and their new sound.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''We want to bridge the gap between old Busted and new Busted. We love 'Night Driver' and how it sounds, but with the next record we want to go for a mix of the two eras, have more guitar on it for sure. If we can bridge those two things it will be great because 'Night Driver' feels like one thing and old Busted feels like another thing so we want to merge the two together.''