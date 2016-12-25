Cranston plays a family man coming up against an irritating future son-in-law played by James Franco in 'Why Him?'
Bryan Cranston has spoken about his new role in the newly-released comedy Why Him?, and the experiences he’s accumulated as a husband and father that he was able to bring to the part.
The Emmy and Golden Globe-winner plays Ned Fleming, a mid-Western family man with a printing business that has seen a sharp decline and “whose daughter, who he’s so close with, is dating this internet zillionaire freakazoid [Laird] in the form of James Franco.”
“There is the truth about the dads! I remember when I was dating, the dads didn’t like me very much and I didn’t know why. I now know why!”
Speaking about his own personal experiences of parenting – he is a father to a 23 year old daughter – former ‘Breaking Bad’ star Cranston said he could relate to Ned and his struggles to keep an open mind.
“It’s tough to see your child grow up and become an adult, and for us, having been responsible for them all of their lives and then just voluntarily let go of that grip, you know, and away they go. The choices they make, sometimes you go *nervously winces* and you’re a little fearful of how that’s all going to play out."
More: Bryan Cranston signs up for Channel 4 anthology series based on Philip K. Dick’s sci-fi novels
About Franco’s character Laird Mayhew, a rather vulgar internet billionaire, he said: “Ned and Laird are different in every way. The level of education, where they were raised, who they were raised by and their principles… everything! Naturally there’s going to be friction because they just can’t relate to each other, in any way.”
Watch the trailer for 'Why Him?' here:
Working on Why Him? has enabled Cranston to work with a great ensemble cast, including Keegan-Michael Key [Laird’s estate manager], Megan Mullally [Ned’s wife Barb] and Zoey Deutch [Ned’s daughter Stephanie]. He described the experience as “a blast”.
Director John Hamburg (Meet The Parents, Zoolander) actively permitted the cast to go off-script and use improv on the set. “We were not only allowed but encouraged to go crazy, and add whatever is appropriate to your character… It’s been so much fun, we were like children!”
Why Him? is released in the United Kingdom on December 26th.
More: Bryan Cranston will play Zordon in ‘Power Rangers’ re-boot
Writer-director John Hamburg continues to recycle the formula that made his first hit Meet the...
Stephanie has always been a very intelligent girl and both her parents were joyous when...
Go Go Power Rangers! Billy Cranston, Jason Lee Scott, Kimberly Hart, Trini Kwan and Zack...
Robert 'Bob' Mazur is a federal agent who has been assigned the task of going...
Will and Jillian are in love and both have recently graduated collage. Jillian managed to...
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
An entertaining film about sobering true events, this is the story of notorious screenwriter Dalton...
Po and The Furious Five return in Kung Fu Panda 3! Po might now be...
'Dalton Trumbo had gone from novelist to a successful career as a Hollywood screenwriter which...
Po the giant panda may be ever increasing his prowess at kung-fu, but he still...
For a blockbuster about gigantic radioactive monsters, this is a remarkably humane movie. But then...
Joe Brody and his wife Sandra are working at a nuclear power plant when disaster...
Following a series of disastrous calamities in New York, the government are desperately trying to...
While the government go about trying to pass off a series of catastrophic events as...