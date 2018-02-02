Bruno Mars is taking Cardi B on the road as he brings his '24k Magic' tour to an end.

The 'Just The Way You Are' hitmaker teamed up with the hip hop star on a remix of his single 'Finesse', and it looks like the pair are set to collaborate again in the future - this time, it's going to be live.

In a series of tweets confirming plans for another US leg of his world tour, Bruno wrote: ''What if I told you I wanna do one more U.S tour so we could celebrate 24k Magic together one last time.....

''Annndddd...what if I told u imma bring my lil sis @iamcardib on tour so we can really turn your city upside down! Make this finale a party!! (sic)''

In the past, the 'Uptown Funk' singer has been full of praise for the 'Bodak Yellow' rapper and recently urged for her to never let the ''crazy music business'' change who she is.

He previously wrote on Instagram: ''I met cardi B at 3 am after my show in LA backstage where we recorded her verse for Finesse. She walked in the room and she was everything I'd hope she'd be. Never change cardi! Don't let this crazy music business change who you are ...

''You posses something that can't be taught. You're a true star. Thank you for putting your energy and love all over this record and video. I hope you feel better soon because we got some celebrating to do. Everyone show ya love for the one and only CARDI B! #Finesse (sic)''