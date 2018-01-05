Bruno Mars has described Cardi B as a ''huge star'' after the pair unveiled their 'Finesse' remix this week.

The 'Locked Out of Heaven' hitmaker teamed up with the hip hop star on a new version of his track - which he originally released in 2016 - and now he has taken to social media to heap praise on the 25-year-old rapper.

Sharing a selfie of the pair on Instagram Bruno, 32, wrote: ''I met cardi B at 3 am after my show in LA backstage where we recorded her verse for Finesse.

''She walked in the room and she was everything I'd hope she'd be. Never change cardi! Don't let this crazy music business change who you are. You posses something that can't be taught. You're a true star.''

He also thanked Cardi for her work on the single - which was unveiled on Thursday (04.01.18) alongside a nostalgic video inspired by Jim Carrey's 1990s sketch comedy show 'In Living Color'.

He continued: ''Thank you for putting your energy and love all over this record and video.

''I hope you feel better soon because we got some celebrating to do. Everyone show ya love for the one and only CARDI B! #Finesse''

She was clearly excited for the collaboration too, as she took to her own Twitter account to tease her fans before dropping the new video this week.

She wrote: ''TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT FINESSE DROPS!!!O YEAA WE DRIPPIN AND FINESSE!!! I can't thank @BrunoMars enough for the opportunity (sic)''