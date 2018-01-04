Bruno Mars and Cardi B have unveiled the nostalgic video for their brand new 'Finesse' remix.

The 'Uptown Funk' singer has teamed up with the 25-year-old rapper on a reworked version of his 2016 single - taken from his album '24K Magic' - and delivered a video inspired by Jim Carrey's 1990s sketch comedy show 'In Living Color'.

Revealing the exciting collaboration on social media, he said in a series of tweets: ''This video is dedicated to one my favorite T.V shows of all time. Shout out to the people over at Fox Studios and a very special thank you to @keeneniwayans. (sic)''

Hip hop star Cardi B was clearly excited for the collaboration too, as she took to her own Twitter account to tease her fans before dropping the new video.

She wrote: ''TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT FINESSE DROPS!!!O YEAA WE DRIPPIN AND FINESSE!!! I can't thank @BrunoMars enough for the opportunity (sic)''

It comes after Camilla Cabello revealed she's been inspired by Bruno to ''step up her game''.

The former Fifth Harmony singer supported the 'Locked Out of Heaven' hitmaker on his recent tour '24K Magic World Tour' and said one of the things she learned from the experience was to be ''realistic'' with yourself in order to get to ''the next level''.

Camilla explained: ''One of the things I learnt from the Bruno tour is just you know, being realistic with yourself and being like man I need to step up my game, or I need to work a lot harder to get on that level. Sometimes it's real, you have to check yourself. Bruno is obviously, you know leagues ahead of where I am, but I'm saying even short term. Let's say you're in school or at an awards show or something and you're like wow this person is killing it.

''It might hurt but you have to be realistic with yourself and be like yeah, they freaking killed it. But you know what? Next time I'm gonna step up my game.''