The results are in for the 2018 Grammy Awards, and of course it's Bruno Mars who comes out on top with seven gongs altogether including Record of the Year for his stellar 2016 record '24K Magic'. He missed out on eligibility for the 2017 awards, but it's clearly been worth the wait.

Bruno Mars wins big for '24K Magic'

Not only has the pop heartthrob's latest album won the most coveted prize of all at the Grammys, it has also been named Album of the Year, Best R&B Album, and Best Engineered Album in the Non-classical section. Meanwhile, his number one single 'That's What I Like' brough him Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song.

But he's not the only big winner of the 2018 Grammys. Kendrick Lamar swept the floor with every other rap artist nominated by taking home all the awards in the rap category. That includes, Best Rap Performance, Rap Song and Music Video for 'HUMBLE', as well as Best Rap Performance for 'LOYALTY' featuring Rihanna and Best Rap Album for 'DAMN'.

Chris Stapleton was the main face among the Country winners; his second album 'From A Room: Volume 1' earned him Best Country Album, with both singles 'Either Way' and 'Broken Halos' scooping Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song respectively. Little Big Town got the Best Country Group Performance for 'Better Man'.

Childish Gambino took home the award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for his song 'Redbone', but lost out on the Best Urban Contemporary Album to The Weeknd's 'Starboy'. Naturally, after working with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Sia, Foo Fighters and Liam Gallagher among others, Greg Kurstin became Producer of the Year.

In the rock section, winners included the late Leonard Cohen for Best Rock Performance ('You Want It Darker'), Foo Fighters for Best Rock Song ('Run') and The War On Drugs for Best Rock Album ('A Deeper Understanding'). Meanwhile, The National won the Best Alternative Album for 'Sleep Well Beast'.

Completing the list of pop winners are Ed Sheeran with Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Shape Of You' as well as Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Divide'. Then there's Portugal. The Man with Best Group Performance for 'Feel It Still'. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album went to the 'Tony Bennett Celebrates 90' compilation, while Best Latin Pop Album was predictably Shakira's 'El Dorado'.

Other notable winners were Alessia Cara as Best New Artist, LCD Soundsystem with Best Dance Recording ('Tonite'), Kraftwerk with Best Electronic Album ('3-D The Catalogue'), The Rolling Stones with Best Traditional Blues Album ('Blue & Lonesome'), and the late Carrie Fisher with Best Spoken Word Album ('The Princess Diarist').