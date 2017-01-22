Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Bruce Springsteen Pictures

Bruce Springsteen performs and speaks to the media ahead of the first night of his Australian Tour at Perth Arena - Perth Australia - Sunday 22nd January 2017

10th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Show - New York City New York United States - Tuesday 1st November 2016

Bruce Springsteen Fan Event for 'Born To Run' - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 3rd October 2016

Bruce Springsteen visits Stephen Colbert in NYC - NYC New York United States - Friday 23rd September 2016

Bruce Springsteen second night in Gothenburg - Gothenburg Sweden - Monday 27th June 2016

Bruce Springsteen performing live in Gothenburg - Gothenburg Sweden - Saturday 25th June 2016

Bruce Springsteen performs live - Amsterdam Netherlands - Tuesday 14th June 2016

Bruce Springsteen performs live in concert - London United Kingdom - Monday 6th June 2016

Bruce Springsteen performs live in concert - London United Kingdom - Sunday 5th June 2016

Bruce Springsteen performs live in concert - London United Kingdom - Sunday 5th June 2016

Bruce Springsteen performing live in concert - Glasgow Scotland United Kingdom - Wednesday 1st June 2016

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band performing at Manchester Etihad Stadium - Manchester United Kingdom - Wednesday 25th May 2016

The Longines Global Champions Tour - Celebrity Sightings - Madrid Spain - Sunday 22nd May 2016

The Longines Global Champions Tour - Season 2016 Madrid - Madrid Spain - Sunday 22nd May 2016

Rock in Rio Lisboa 2016 - Performances - Day 1 - Lisboa Portugal - Friday 20th May 2016

Bruce Springsteen

