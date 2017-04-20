Never one to stay silent about political affairs, veteran rocker Bruce Springsteen has unleashed another protest song aimed at U.S. president Donald Trump titled ‘That’s What Makes Us Great’, which is available to purchase online.

Springsteen’s views about the controversial Republican president Trump have been clear for a long time, as the 67 year old songwriter has variously labelled the real estate mogul-turned-politician as “a moron” and described his inflammatory travel ban as “fundamentally un-American”.

Bruce Springsteen performing live in 2017

Now, his frustrations are channelled into another new protest track, which debuted earlier this week via SiriusXM and was recorded in collaboration with Houserockers frontman Joe Grushecky. ‘That’s What Makes Us Great’ is now available to purchase from Grushecky’s website as of Wednesday (April 19th).

Its lyrics take aim at Trump’s personality, fake news and his administration, at one point labelling him as a ‘con man’. “Don’t tell me a lie / And sell it as a fact / I’ve been down that road before / And I ain’t going back,” goes one of the lyrics, as well as “Don’t you brag to me / That you never read a book / I never put my faith / In a con man and his crooks.”

“I had this song, and Bruce and I had been talking,” Grushecky told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette this week about how collaborating with The Boss came to be. “I sent it to him and he liked it. I said, ‘What do you think about singing on it?’ He gave it the Bruce treatment.”

The pair have known each other since 1995 when Springsteen produced Grushecky’s album American Babylon.

Springsteen first sounded off about the rise of Trump last year, before the election that saw him upset the odds to beat Hillary Clinton to the White House.

“The whole thing is tragic,” he said last September to Rolling Stone. “Without overstating it, it's a tragedy for our democracy. When you start talking about elections being rigged, you're pushing people beyond democratic governance. And it's a very, very dangerous thing to do. Once you let those genies out of the bottle, they don't go back in so easy, if they go back in at all.”

