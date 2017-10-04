Bruce Springsteen has been left ''devastated and heartbroken'' after his ''long lost brother'' Tom Petty passed away.
Bruce Springsteen has paid tribute to his ''long lost brother'' Tom Petty.
The 'Born To Run' hitmaker has been left ''heartbroken'' after the loss of his pal - who passed away on Monday (02.10.17) aged 66 after having his life support turned off following a cardiac arrest - and admitted he always felt a ''deep kinship'' with his music.
He wrote on Twitter: ''Down here on E Street, we're devastated and heartbroken over the death of Tom Petty. Our hearts go out to his family and bandmates.
''I've always felt a deep kinship with his music. A great songwriter and performer, whenever we saw each other...
''...it was like running into a long lost brother. Our world will be a sadder place without him.
- Bruce Springsteen (sic)''
Several other stars recently paid tribute to Tom following his death, including Bruce's E Street Band member Steven Van Zandt.
The 66-year-old guitarist tweeted: ''Man this cannot be happening. Not Tom Petty please. Our deepest love and condolences to his family and band. A brother and true believer.(sic)''
Beatles legends Sir Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr also sent condolences to the late music star's family following Tom's death.
Paul tweeted: ''Sending love to Tom Petty and his family at this difficult time.''
His former bandmate shared a throwback picture of himself interviewing Tom and wrote: ''God bless Tom Petty peace and love to his family I'm sure going to miss you Tom (sic)''
