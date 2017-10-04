Bruce Springsteen has paid tribute to his ''long lost brother'' Tom Petty.

The 'Born To Run' hitmaker has been left ''heartbroken'' after the loss of his pal - who passed away on Monday (02.10.17) aged 66 after having his life support turned off following a cardiac arrest - and admitted he always felt a ''deep kinship'' with his music.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Down here on E Street, we're devastated and heartbroken over the death of Tom Petty. Our hearts go out to his family and bandmates.

''I've always felt a deep kinship with his music. A great songwriter and performer, whenever we saw each other...

''...it was like running into a long lost brother. Our world will be a sadder place without him.

- Bruce Springsteen (sic)''

Several other stars recently paid tribute to Tom following his death, including Bruce's E Street Band member Steven Van Zandt.

The 66-year-old guitarist tweeted: ''Man this cannot be happening. Not Tom Petty please. Our deepest love and condolences to his family and band. A brother and true believer.(sic)''

Beatles legends Sir Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr also sent condolences to the late music star's family following Tom's death.

Paul tweeted: ''Sending love to Tom Petty and his family at this difficult time.''

His former bandmate shared a throwback picture of himself interviewing Tom and wrote: ''God bless Tom Petty peace and love to his family I'm sure going to miss you Tom (sic)''