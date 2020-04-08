Bruce Springsteen has led tributes to John Prine following the songwriting legend's death aged 73.

The 70-year-old singer praised the US folk and country singer as a ''national treasure'' and a ''songwriter for the ages'' following his passing on Tuesday (07.04.20) from complications due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Bruce - who appeared on John's 1991 record 'The Missing Years' - wrote on Twitter: ''Over here on E Street, we are crushed by the loss of John Prine. John and I were ''New Dylans'' together in the early 70s and he was never anything but the lovliest guy in the world. A true national treasure and a songwriter for the ages. We send our love and prayers to his family. (sic)''

Sheryl Crow also paid tribute to John, admitting he ''will be missed''.

She tweeted: ''My heart hurts learning that John Prine has passed away. He is singing with the angels. You will be missed but your songs will live on.''

Blues singer Bonnie Raitt tweeted: ''Words can't even come close.

I'm crushed by the loss of my dear friend, John. My heart and love go out to Fiona and all the family. For all of us whose hearts are breaking, we will keep singing his songs and holding him near.

@JohnPrineMusic (sic)''

Country singer Margo Price wrote: ''It hurts so bad to read the news. I am gutted. My hero is gone. My friend is gone. We'll love you forever John Prine.''

Kacey Musgraves simply posted: ''Heartbroken.''

Singer/songwriter Mary Gauthier said John was one of the reasons she moved to Nashville to forge a career.

She wrote on Instagram: ''For me, John Prine was the heart of Nashville, the reason I came to this city, my teacher, my songwriting hero, my friend. A brave truth-teller, who, with a wink and a grin, showed us who we are. We songwriters have lost our reluctant leader. He was the kindest man I knew, with the most childlike, beautiful heart. My love to Fiona and the Oh Boy family on this terribly sad day. God bless John Prine forever. Amen. (sic)''

Bob Dylan previously praised the 'Sam Stone' hitmaker for writing ''beautiful songs''.

He once said: ''Prine's stuff is pure Proustian existentialism. Midwestern mindtrips to the nth degree. And he writes beautiful songs.

''I remember when Kris Kristofferson first brought him on the scene. All that stuff about Sam Stone the soldier junky daddy and Donald and Lydia, where people make love from 10 miles away.

''Nobody but Prine could write like that.''

What's more, Johnny Cash once said John - who two Grammy Awards, and was also known for songs such as 'Hello in There' and 'Paradise' - was up there with Guy Clark, Steve Goodman and Rodney Crowell as one of the ''big four'' of songwriting.