Bruce Springsteen says ''chaos and disastrous relationships'' fuelled his creativity.

The 'Born In The U.S.A.' hitmaker is thankful for his tumultuous past as it feels he has made him a better songwriter.

Speaking to Marc Maron on his WTF? podcast, he said: ''If you're lucky, it's fuel for the fire. People generally don't end up in my circumstance who had these placid, loving, very happy fulfilled lives.

''It's not how you become a rock and roll star. [It was the] chaos, tumult, disastrous relationships, humiliation, disempowerment, [and] weakness [that helped my creativity].''

Meanwhile, the 67-year-old singer previously opened up about how his wife Patti Scialfa helps pull him ''back into his life'' when he struggles with depression.

He said: ''Patti's very helpful, and sometimes just time. Or sometimes the correct medication, you need the right drugs. That can really help also.

''These are all things that can pull you back into your life and certainly in my case how blessed my life has been. I have developed some skills that help me deal with it but still, it is a powerful, powerful thing, it really comes up and there are things that still remain unexplainable to me.''

Bruce also feels the difficult relationship he had with his father has had a huge influence on his career.

He explained: ''I am trying to go back and make sense of things that at the time were unfathomable. That continues to this day. I constantly go back and I put my father's clothes on and I walk out on stage and I present some version of him and myself to my audience. Why am I doing that?

''I am trying to find the piece of it which would lead to a transcendence over the circumstances that I grew up in. My dad had a sort of gruff exterior but inside he could be quite soft and sensitive. The qualities he had inside were the things I wore on the outside. They were just difficult for him to deal with.''