Bruce Springsteen is going to Broadway for an eight week 'intimate' residency this Fall. He will be playing in one of the smallest venues he has played in since he was a young artist, and tickets - which will be made available at the end of the summer - are understandably in high demand.

Bruce Springsteen performing live

The 67-year-old superstar will be performing at the Walter Kerr Theater in New York from October 12th to November 26th 2017, in front of an audience of less than 1,000. He'll be done five nights a week from Tuesday to Saturday and previews are set to begin on October 3rd.

'I chose Broadway for this project because it has the beautiful old theaters which seemed like the right setting for what I have in mind', the rocker said in a statement. 'In fact, with one or two exceptions, the 960 seats of the Walter Kerr Theater is probably the smallest venue I've played in the last 40 years.'

As well as performing some of his greatest hits, Bruce will also be doing readings from his autobiography 'Born To Run', which he released in September 2016 and is rumoured to be turned into a Broadway production of its own. His will also be the first show to hit the theatre since the 'Amelie' production in May, and he's even getting it rent free due to the revenue they'll receive through alcohol sales.

'My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music', he went on. 'Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung. It loosely follows the arc of my life and my work. All of it together is in pursuit of my constant goal to provide an entertaining evening and to communicate something of value.'

More: Bruce Springsteen slams Trump in new song

Tickets for the show will be officially on sale from August 30th 2017.