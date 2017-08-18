One of British television's most famous faces, Sir Bruce Forsyth, has passed away this week at the age of 89. He had been struggling with various health problems for some time and eventually succumbed to bronchial pneumonia. He slipped away in his own home with his family around him.

Bruce Forsyth snapped outside the ITV studios

The 'Strictly Come Dancing' presenter had been out of action for a while since his health troubles gradually began getting worse. Sadly, this afternoon (August 18th 2017) he lost his battle with pneumonia leaving behind his former Miss World wife Wilnelia Merced and six children.

'It is with great sadness that the Forsyth family announce that Sir Bruce passed away this afternoon, peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife Wilnelia and all his children', his manager Ian Wilson said in a statement. 'A couple of weeks ago, a friend visited him and asked him what he had been doing these last eighteen months. With a twinkle in his eye, he responded 'I've been very, very busy... being ill!' Unfortunately, not long after this, his health deteriorated and he contracted bronchial pneumonia.'

'The family would like to express their thanks to the many people who have sent cards and letters to Bruce wishing him well over his long illness and know that they will share in part, the great, great loss they feel', he continued. 'There will be no further comment at the moment and it would be much appreciated if the privacy of Sir Bruce's family is respected at this most difficult time.'

More: Bruce Forsyth rushed to hospital with chest infection

His health struggles began in early 2016, when he was reported to have been in recovery from life-saving surgery and was not well enough to attend the funeral of his friend Ronnie Corbett. A year later, he was in intensive care for several days with a severe chest infection and only earlier this month was it revealed that he would not be able to perform again.