Brooke Shields has revealed the ultra-cheesy pick-up line that Donald Trump once used on her when asking her out on a date.

The 52 year old actress appeared on Tuesday night’s edition (October 3rd) of ‘Watch What Happens Live’, and told host Andy Cohen that the now-president made the proposition “right after” he had divorced his second wife, Marla Maples, in 1999.

“I didn't go out [with him]; he called me. I was on location doing a movie, and he called me right after he had gotten a divorce. He said, ‘I really think we should date because you’re America’s sweetheart and I’m America’s richest man and people would love it’,” Shields told Cohen.

Brooke Shields revealed that Donald Trump once asked her out on a date

However, The Blue Lagoon actress turned down the real estate billionaire’s offer, explaining to him “I have a boyfriend. He’s not really going to be happy about it.”

Shields, a supermodel-turned-big screen star, shared the info during a segment on Cohen’s show in which she had to guess with whom she had been photographed throughout her career.

When a snapshot of her and Trump appeared on the screen, Shields stuck out her tongue and pretended to gag. “I can’t even speak,” she remarked, before relating the anecdote.

Shields is another addition to a pretty substantial list of A-list stars who have made revelations of Trump asking them out only to turn him down. They include Salma Hayek, Candice Bergen and Emma Thompson – the latter of whom joked that she regretted it, if only because she could have gotten so much insider info.

“I wish I had,” Thompson told a Swedish news outlet earlier this year. “Think of the stories!”

