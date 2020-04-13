Brooke Shields has been spring cleaning to keep herself busy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 54-year-old actress - who has daughters Rowan, 16, and Grier, 13, with husband Chris Henchy - has revealed she's been busily organising various areas in her home during the current lockdown.

She told Us Weekly: ''[It's] one of my favourite things to do.''

Brooke - who has been married to Chris since 2001 - ensures she stays health amid the lockdown by doing creative daily exercises, including using a porch planter and a band to exercise her inner thighs.

The brunette beauty has also taken to doing puzzles in order to pass the time during the pandemic.

Speaking about her passion for puzzles, Brooke admitted: ''They calm me.''

What's more, Brooke is entertaining herself by playing various games.

She said: ''I love games and hate losing.''

Meanwhile, Brooke previously revealed she feels ''jealous'' of her daughters' self-confidence.

The actress felt insecure about her appearance during her teenage years, and she admitted to being envious of how ''well-adjusted'' her children are.

She said: ''[My daughters] are so much more mature than I was, so much more confident in their own bodies.

''They have the same stubbornness and strength that I do, but are more well-adjusted. I am jealous as all hell about that. But, of course, I created it.''

Brooke had a turbulent relationship with her own mother, and she thinks that dynamic was responsible for her lack of self-confidence during her younger years.

The screen star - whose mother Teri was an actress and a model - explained: ''My mother would get drunk and say: 'Why don't you move your fat ass?' So, I've always believed I had a fat ass.''