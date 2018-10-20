Britney Spears ANNOUNCES NEW LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY

Britney Spears has announced details of a second Las Vegas residency, following the resounding success of her Piece Of Me run which lasted a staggering four years.

The move was announced on Thursday night (October 18th) that the 36 year old pop megastar will have a new residency, slated to begin in 2019 at the theater inside the new Park MGM Resort.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Spears is going to be earning around half a million dollars for every show, in addition to percentage of ticket sales and merchandise.

“The deal that her team put together has a huge base salary, and also gives her a percentage of ticket sales, merchandise and other things,” the source says. “Britney has proven she can continuously sell out her shows after years in Vegas, and Britney’s team used that achievement as a bargaining tool for her new contract.”

DAVE GROHL AND KRIST NOVOSELIC CHEWING OVER Nirvana SHOWS

Following their appearance together at Foo Fighters’ Cal Jam earlier this month, former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl and bassist Krist Novoselic are discussing the possibility of further reunions.

The two appeared on-stage together for a six-song set with former Nirvana touring guitarist Pat Smear earlier in October, and it represented just the second time they’ve played together since the death of the ex-group’s iconic lead singer Kurt Cobain in 1994.

“After we played the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame [in 2014], I considered the idea that, if there was an opportunity, we could do it again,” Grohl told Kerrang in a new interview. “But it’s delicate territory, and you can’t treat it like just another show. It’s very complicated and very special. In those moments, when it just happens naturally, I think is the best way.”

Keep your eyes peeled, guys!

Bob Dylan FILM IN THE WORKS?

Following his work on the new re-make of horror movie Suspiria, director Luca Guadagnino has revealed that he will be starting work on a film adaptation of Bob Dylan’s legendary album Blood On The Tracks.

In a profile feature of the director for the New Yorker this week, writer Richard LaGravenese made the revelation that he and Guadagnino have already worked out a 188-page screenplay, which will be a “multi-year story, set in the Seventies”.

“When they’re repressing, we dramatize the repression, and what that does to them,” LaGravenese said of the album’s labyrinthine galaxy of characters. “And we dramatize what happens when you let your passions take over too much.”

Released in 1975 as he was separating from his first wife Sara, Blood On The Tracks is considered to be one of Dylan’s very finest albums – though he has always insisted that it is not an autobiographical work.

Michael Buble DISMISSES RETIREMENT RUMOURS

Michael Buble has dismissed suggestions that he’s about to retire from music, saying that he was misquoted in a recent interview.

The Canadian-born singer told the Associated Press on Tuesday (October 16th) that he was mis-represented in a chat with the Daily Mail last week on October 13th. The paper claimed that Buble was on the verge of packing in music after the release of his upcoming eighth album Love, and that it was because of his young son Noah’s cancer diagnosis.

“I'll keep going until the news of my death comes out, which will probably be fake too,” Buble said, laughing. “At that point, you're really famous now. Things are really going well on this record. Buble is hanging with Elvis… Buble and Elvis having fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches together.”

Blossoms ANNOUNCE HUGE SUMMER GIG

Capping off an exceptional five years since their inception, English indie band Blossoms will be headlining a huge homecoming gig in the Lancashire town of Stockport.

Taking place at Stockport County Football Club’s Edgeley Park on June 22nd 2019, the band will be supporting by Cabbage, The Coral, The Blinders and Fuzzy Sun.

“It means so much to us,” Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden told the NME on Wednesday. “It’s a stadium show in the middle of our hometown and no one has ever done a gig there before. There are rows and rows of terraced houses around the ground and to be there means the world."

“It will be a real moment and definitely the biggest and best thing we’ve ever done. Oasis had Maine Road, Arctic Monkeys did Don Valley in Sheffield. You want that all day event where you go down in the afternoon, the sun’s blazing and you’ve got five bands on for a mini festival. That’s the vibe we wanted to create in the middle of Stockport. That’s never happened before.”

More: Eminem’s 10 biggest selling UK hits