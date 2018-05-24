Britney Spears’ relationship with her ex-husband Kevin Federline is set to get toxic over the coming weeks, with the singer set to reject his claim for a huge increase in the amount of child support she pays him, believing it’s “not her problem”.

According to a report by TMZ, Federline’s lawyer wants Britney to pay her ex “at least three times the amount” of child support she pays to him, which is believed to be around £14,000 per month.

Federline, a professional back-up dancer who was married to the American pop megastar for three years until 2007, has two sons with her, Sean Preston (12) and Jayden James (11), as well as four other kids – 15 year old Kori and 13 year old Kaleb with ex-wife Shar Jackson, and six year old Jordan and four year old Peyton with current spouse Victoria Prince.

Britney Spears already apparently pays out £14k per month to Federline

However, his application for more money is going to get short shrift from Spears, according to a source close to the singer who spoke to the publication.

“Britney spends no more on the boys than he does. He’s barely getting by because he has to support three additional kids and his wife and himself on funds Brit gives him for their two kids,” the source said. “The law is that both parents are to contribute to their children’s support. Where is his contribution?”

Court documents obtained by The Blast reportedly see Federline argue that the increase is justified because he’s “simply less of a ‘name’” and doesn’t have the earning opportunities he used to a decade ago, when the original sum and conditions were agreed upon.

Federline has four other kids

Furthermore, his attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan said that Spears’ legal team has not been “reasonable” in coming back with requests and conditions.

“We gave them ample time and opportunity to settle Kevin’s child support modification increase, and they came back with conditions that are not reasonable,” he said.

