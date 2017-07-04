Being a celebrity can't be glamorous all of the time - especially when one can't even go and see local landmarks while on tour without being mobbed by fans. Britney Spears suffered just such a fate when she arrived in Israel this week, and ended up having to cancel a high-profile meeting.

Britney Spears at pre-Grammy party

The star took to Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv on Monday (June 3rd 2017) as part of her 'Britney: Live In Concert' summer tour, but was unable to enjoy her stay because of chaos in the streets when she arrived in Jerusalem. Wanting to visit the famed Western Wall, Britney took along a rather large entourage. But even they weren't enough to make her feel safe from the hundreds of fans trying to grab at her in the Holy city.

She certainly looked a little stressed out in videos that were shot at the scene. And yet more confusion was caused over a cancelled dinner meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his home, after his office apparently failed to schedule a proper date and time with Britney's team.

Britney Spears' arrival in Jerusalem has created chaos forcing her to cancel her meeting with the prime minister pic.twitter.com/m6mEg5Qm1p — ???? (@TheGloryBritney) July 2, 2017

'Those close to Spears were furious over reports of the cancellation, saying that it was the Prime Minister's Office's fault as it had rushed to put out a press release despite never receiving confirmation from the Spears camp that the meeting was to take place', a source told Israel's Ynet News.

The Tel Aviv stop was Britney's final show from the Asian leg of her tour having also performed in the likes of Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Seoul and Tokyo. She is set to continue her 'Britney: Piece of Me' residency show at at The AXIS auditorium in the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on August 9th 2017. The residency is set to come to a close in December.