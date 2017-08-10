Britney Spears was left shaken after a crazed male fan decided to rush the stage during a performance of her Piece Of Me show in Las Vegas last night, only to be detained by hordes of her security team and male backing dancers.

The 35 year old was performing at Planet Hollywood in Vegas on Wednesday night (August 9th) during her lengthy residency. With grim appropriateness, Brit was performing her 1999 hit ‘(You Drive Me) Crazy’ when the incident occurred, captured by a fan’s camera.

During one of the choruses, a man could be seen sneaking on to the stage from the side. Britney was oblivious to the danger, but her security were pretty quickly on the case, surrounding the intruder, pinning him to the floor and then hustling him off stage after he had kneed and resisted the guards.

Britney Spears was performing in Vegas when the incident happened

Standing back from the incident and surrounded by three more of her personnel as per some sort of protocol, Britney stopped the show and clearly looked distressed by the security breach, asking her guards if everything was okay, exclaiming at one point “he’s got a gun?!”

More: Britney Spears is NOT writing a tell-all autobiography

The guy was cuffed before being ejected from the venue, and fans could be heard chanting “a**hole” before the show resumed. Spokespeople for Spears and the Las Vegas Police Department have not yet commented on the incident.

Fans similarly reacted with shock online once footage of the incident started doing the rounds. One posted on social media: “A crazy fan jumped in on the stage while Britney was performing her hit song ‘Crazy’ she was a little terrified and asked if he had a gun?”

Britney’s Piece Of Me residency has grossed over $100 million since it debuted way back in 2013. It’s due to finally come to an end this December. She released her most recent studio album, Glory, early last year.

More: Could Britney Spears be lined up to perform at half-time at the Super Bowl 2018?