Britney Spears critics were left shocked by a leak of a raw recording of her hit single 'Toxic' without the autotune. Contrary to what some people might think, the revelation proves that the popstar's vocal abilities are more than impressive and that she has talent beyond miming.

Britney Spears at a pre-Grammy party

There's always been a suspicion that Britney Spears' career is based on image rather than talent, that she mimes at her concerts and that her songs are so over-produced that her true vocals no longer shine through. Boy has she proven those critics wrong with this rare preliminary recording of her 2004 smash hit 'Toxic'.

The audio features Britney singing along to the track without the help of autotune or other vocal adjustments. And while her singing is far from perfect on the rough cut, it's certainly not the strangled cat some would have you believe.

'Toxic' is from her number one fourth album 'In the Zone' and it won her her first and only Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording in 2005. The song was co-written by Cathy Dennis, Christian Karlsson (aka Bloodshy), Pontus Winnberg and Henrik Jonback and produced by Bloodshy & Avant. The raunchy video is probably one of her most recognisable (after 'Baby One More Time', of course) and saw her dressed as an air stewardess with the intention of joining the mile high club.

Her last album was 'Glory' from 2016 featuring the singles 'Make Me...' with G-Eazy and 'Slumber Party' with Tinashe.

The singer is currently on her 'Britney: Piece of Me' residency show at The AXIS auditorium in the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. After a short break, she will continue with Leg 20 out of 22 on August 9th 2017. It's set to wrap on New Year's Eve this year after three strong years.