Britney Spears has announced details of a second Las Vegas residency, following the resounding success of her Piece Of Me run which lasted a staggering four years.

The 36 year old pop megastar will have a new residency, slated to begin next year at the theater inside the new Park MGM Resort. The move was announced on Thursday (October 18th) – just a few days shy of the 20th anniversary of Spears’ debut hit single ‘…Baby One More Time’.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Spears is going to be earning around half a million dollars for every show, in addition to percentage of ticket sales and merchandise.

“The deal that her team put together has a huge base salary, and also gives her a percentage of ticket sales, merchandise and other things,” the source says. “Britney has proven she can continuously sell out her shows after years in Vegas, and Britney’s team used that achievement as a bargaining tool for her new contract.”

It’s unknown when exactly the residency will commence or what it will be titled, but she’s among other huge stars like Ricky Martin and Lady Gaga to have announced 2019 runs in Vegas.

“I have a huge announcement to make,” Spears teased Ellen DeGeneres when she appeared on ‘Ellen’ earlier this month. “My announcement is that I have an announcement. I can’t announce it until October 18th!”

The Piece Of Me tour, having finally wrapped at the end of 2017, went on the road in North America and Europe for a short tour that last from July 12th to August 24th. A source close to Spears said at the time that she missed being on tour.

“She misses a routine and wants to have one,” an inside source said. “She will be touring places she hasn’t toured in years and loves to go visit, so that was also appealing to her.”

