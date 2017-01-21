Britney Spears has been opening up about how her relationship with backup dancer Sam Asghari began.

Speaking on AMP 103.7’s Fast in the Morning with Nathan Fast and Sybil Summers, the singer revealed she and Asghari met on the set of her ‘Slumber Party’ video shoot and first connected over sushi.

“I think we were shooting and we were doing this scene where I was doing the walk scene through the hall to go through the door to go to the bedroom, and we were sitting there and we were waiting and waiting together for 20 minutes at a time,” Spears said, recalling their first meeting.

“So we were basically forced to talk to each other and he has no idea—I mean, he knows my name—but he doesn’t know me as a person. He’s like ‘What is this girl like?’ and I have no idea who the hell he is."

“We started talking about sushi and the things we like,” she continued. “I said, ‘We should go to sushi one day…yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s just do this and let’s do this,’ and he goes, ‘Okay, I’ll give you my number after the shoo].’ So it wasn’t even like a serious thing; it was just one of those things where we were having a conversation to get through the experience, you know?”

But it was only until Spears dug his phone number out of her bag nearly “five months later,” that the two finally got together. “I was like, ‘He was really cute, this guy was really cute,’ so I called him,” she added. “He’s just a really fun, funny person.”