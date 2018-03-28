Pop princess Britney Spears had a very public breakdown over a decade ago but the star has since been on the rise - and she even undertook a four-year Las Vegas residency which finished just last year.

However, despite her improving mental health, her father, Jamie Spears, has continued to supervise her assets: something the 65-year-old reportedly wants to end now.

Britney’s assets have been supervised by her father and lawyer for ten years but now he is seeking legal advice about ending his conservatorship.

According to Us Weekly magazine, the only thing stopping her father from moving away from his role is timing.

A source said: "Jamie is actively consulting with Britney's medical team to determine if the conservatorship of Britney as the person should finally come to an end. It's just a question of timing as she is about to begin the tour, so the thinking is to do it at the conclusion."

The move comes amid reports the 36-year-old - who has sons Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden, 11, with ex-husband Kevin Federline - wants to take control of her life.

The source added: "She is feeling confident enough to take control of her life again. The progress Britney has made just in the last several years has been tremendous.

"Britney has been told by her advisers that the best chance of [the conservatorship] being lifted is if her co-conservators and doctors believe it's in her best interest.

"It's Britney's hope that after the tour, Jamie will agree to have a discussion about ending the conservatorship of her as a person."

As time has passed since the 'Toxic' hitmaker's well-publicised problems, she's been given increasing freedom from her conservatorship, with Jamie having moved out of her house 'years ago', but she'd be happy to still allow her dad to retain a hand in her affairs.

The insider added: "Britney doesn't have an issue with her dad continuing to oversee her estate and finances.

"She wants the conservatorship of her as a person to come to an end so she has the freedom to make her own decisions."