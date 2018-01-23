Fans of Britney B**ch have gone wild after it was reported the iconic singer is bringing her Las Vegas residency Piece of Me tour to the UK and Ireland for the first time and she will be starting it at Brighton Pride. The pop icon will bring the show to the UK for five dates - including a headline appearance at Brighton and Hove Pride on August 4.

Britney is coming to the UK

Eyebrows have also been raised by eagle-eye fans who have spotted the star is visiting the often-overlooked Yorkshire town of Scarborough where she will go to the Open Air Theatre on August 17, before following it with shows in Manchester, Dublin, Glasgow, and London.

The Brighton show in Preston Park will be the first time Piece Of Me has been performed in the continent, with the festival in the Sussex city attracting more than 300,000 people every year.

MORE: Crazed Fan Rushes Britney Spears On Stage In Las Vegas

Britney said: "I’m so excited to be kicking off my UK tour this summer at Brighton Pride! I guarantee it’s going to be a night to remember and can't wait to sing and dance with all of my LGBTQ fans."

Brighton Pride confirmed the news, tweeting: "We are thrilled to announce that legendary pop icon Britney Spears will be the headline act for Pride on Sat 4th Aug".

The Grammy Award-winning superstar, famous for hits Oops I Did It Again, Baby One More Time and Slave 4 U, will perform the exclusive show at Brighton and Hove Pride following her record-breaking, four-year headlining Las Vegas residency Britney: Piece of Me at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

MORE: Britney Spears Is Not Writing A Tell All Autobiography

The ‘Piece of Me’ tour comes after Britney previously concluded her Las Vegas residency with a televised performance on New Year’s Eve.

The ‘Britney: Piece Of Me’ show ran since 2013 at the Axis Auditorium and sold a staggering 916,174 tickets across 249 shows - grossing over $137 million.