The BRITS are over for another year and what a memorable show it was. Some well-deserved winners, performances of epic proportions and some hilarious moments made the 2019 Brit Awards one of the best events in recent history - which is just as well because Britain needs something to smile about right now. Here are the seven greatest moments from the show:

Matt Healy's speech

The 1975 frontman looked pretty nervous to be up there accepting the award for Best British Group (later accepting Album of the Year), but he did give us some important food for thought. He quoted his friend Laura Snapes: "In music, male misogynist acts are examined for nuance and defended as traits of difficult artists, whilst women and those who call them out are treated as hysterics who don't understand art."

The Greatest Showman performance

We really couldn't think of a more extravagant opening to a show than a massive troupe of dancers, acrobats and fire-breathers as Hugh Jackman performed the theme from his Academy Award nominated filmed The Greatest Showman. Cirque du Soleil, eat your heart out!

Jack Whitehall

Everyone's favourite posh comedian did not disappoint with his epic one-liners throughout the evening. Ofcom received plenty of complaints, but it's not an awards show without a few dodgy gags. One of our favourites was when Jack was talking to British Artist Video of the Year winners Little Mix. "Piers Morgan. He didn't like that picture where you stripped off naked which is weird because four chins and voluptuous breasts - it must have been like looking in the mirror", he quipped.

Sassy Sam Smith dancing with Winnie Harlow

Sam Smith was truly living his best life on stage where he, Calvin Harris, Rag'n'Bone Man and Dua Lipa performed a medley of Giant, Promises and One Kiss. The feminine swagger, the fake hair flip, dancing with Winnie Harlow and the permanent cheeky smile just made us grin from ear to ear. Sam Smith is EVERYTHING!

Beyonce and Jay-Z's Meghan Markle portrait

The Carters were the winners of Best International Group, though they were unable to attend the awards ceremony. Instead of pre-recording an off-the-cuff thank you clip though, they restaged their Apes**t video with a portrait of the Duchess of Sussex in place of Mona Lisa. Such a great nod to the nation.

Jess Glynne removes her make-up

Arguably the best performance of the night, Jess Glynne removed her false eyelashes and wiped off her make-up as she sang her 2018 hit Thursday, which is all about self-acceptance. Because who we are is enough.

More: Why I don't like The 1975 (by someone born in 1975)

Pink arrives in style

The closing performance of the night was Pink, who was earlier honoured with the Outstanding Contribution to Music special award. She literally had us biting our nails as she was lowered down onto the stage from the VERY high ceiling on a hoop, secured by nothing but a handstrap. She performed a gorgeous medley of Walk Me Home, Just Like Fire, Just Give Me A Reason featuring Dan Smith from Bastille, Try and What About Us.