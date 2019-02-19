The Brit Awards are back on tomorrow (February 20th, 2019) and with a star-studded line-up of Little Mix, P!nk, Hugh Jackman, The 1975, George Ezra, Calvin Harris with Dua Lipa, Sam Smith with Rag'n'Bone Man, and Jess Glynne with H.E.R. Let's take a look back at some of best moments from last year's show.

The tribute to the Manchester Arena bombing victims

After the tragic events at the Ariana Grande concert in May 2017 where 22 people lost their lives, Ariana was due to perform at the awards in their memory. But at the last minute, she had to pull out as she was unable to travel due to illness. This didn't stop respect being paid to the victims and after Gary Barlow gave an emotional speech, he introduced Liam Gallagher who gave a moving performance of an Oasis classic Live Forever in honour of those at the Manchester Arena.

Watch Liam's performance here:

Stormzy calling out Theresa May

Double BRIT winner Stormzy used his performance to take a swipe at Prime Minister Theresa May over the Grenfell tragedy. During his performance of Blinded By Your Grace he took the opportunity to have a dig at May about the way in which she responded to the tragedy. He starts with "Like yo Theresa May where's the money for Grenfell? What you thought we just forgot about Grenfell?" before he went on to say, "You criminals, and you got the cheek to call us savages. You should do some jail time/ you should pay some damages... we should burn your house down and see if you can manage this."

His full performance is here:

The host

Jack Whitehall hosted the event last year and managed to steal the show from the off. The opening sequence was with Big Shaq and saw Jack put on an oversized Puffa Jacket. Whitehall's many one-liners were also a big hit, they included an aim at Olly Murs after the fire display in Rag'n'Bone man's performance to which Jack went on to say, "That was a controlled blaze by the way. Apparently, Olly Murs was in the toilet tweeting about it." Jack also joined couple at the time Liam Payne and Cheryl at their table and asked about "the little fella", and said they should give him a wave. With everyone presuming he meant their son Bear, Jack went on to say "Hello Niall".

Take a look back at some more of his best moments here:

White roses on the red carpet

Many of the stars at last year's BRITs were invited to wear or carry a white rose in support of the "Me Too" and "Time's Up" movements. It was to acknowledge the entertainment industry's fight against sexual harassment. It was similar to the BAFTA awards of that year where women wore black to oppose sexual misconduct and bullying.

This year's BRIT awards are again hosted by Jack Whitehall and will be live on ITV from 8pm tomorrow.

