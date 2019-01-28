Artist:
Song title: Nihilist Blues ft. Grimes
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Dance

Bring Me The Horizon are virtually unrecognisable as they team up with Grimes for 'Nihilist Blues'; the fifth single from their polarising new record 'Amo' which dropped in January, and a personal favourite of frontman Oli Sykes. The band are currently on the US leg of their First Love world tour.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Bring Me The Horizon - Nihilist...

Bring Me The Horizon - Medicine...

Bring Me The Horizon - True...

Bring Me The Horizon - Live...

Bring Me The Horizon - True...

Bring Me The Horizon - Throne

Bring Me The Horizon - VEVO...

Bring Me The Horizon - VEVO...

Bring Me The Horizon - VEVO...

Bring Me The Horizon - VEVO...