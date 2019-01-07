Artist:
Song title: Medicine
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Alternative

Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest single 'Medicine'. The track, which follows last year's 'Wonderful Life', featuring Dani Filth, has been given a video which is equal parts sinister and artistic.

