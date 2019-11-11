Artist:
Song title: Ludens
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

It's been barely a year since Bring Me The Horizon dropped their critically acclaimed 'Amo' album, but the band are already back with new song 'Ludens'. While they are working on a new album, they have also suggested that it could be their last full-length work.

