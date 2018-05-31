Brigitte Nielsen has just announced that she is pregnant with her fifth child at the impressive age of 54. She already has four grown-up sons, so it would be nice to see her introduce a girl into the mix. Whatever the gender though, it must seem like a true miracle for the actress.

Brigitte Nielsen with her husband Mattia Dessi

Best known for appearing in films the likes of 'Red Sonja', 'Rocky IV' and 'Cobra', Brigitte will be welcoming her first child with her 39-year-old husband Mattia Dessi, whom she married in 2006, over the coming months.

'Family getting larger', she wrote on Instagram yesterday (May 30th 2018) alongside a photo of herself cradling her burgeoning baby bump in a white dress. She hasn't yet revealed how far along she is.

She is already the mother of 34-year-old Julian Winding from her marriage to Kasper Winding, 28-year-old Killian Gastineau from her relationship with Mark Gastineau, and 25-year-old Douglas Meyer and 23-year-old Raoul Meyer Jr. from her marriage to Raoul Meyer. She has also been married to two other men - Sylvester Stallone and Sebastian Copeland - but they had no children.

No doubt Brigitte is receiving much backlash for her choice to become a mother so late in life. But it's not altogether unusual for women to get pregnant after the age of 40, or even after 45 though it's extremely rare. But after the age of 50? It's virtually unheard of.

However, it's not like it's never happened before. After all, Janet Jackson became a mother for the first time at the age of 50 last year, and nineties singer Sophie B. Hawkins had her second child at the same age. Martin Scorcese's fifth wife Helen Morris gave birth to their daughter when she was 52.

Brigitte has just completed works on two film projects - her first acting gigs in three years - entitled 'Adi Shankar's Gods and Secrets' and 'The Experience', the latter of which co-stars Lou Ferrigno Jr. from 'Teen Wolf'.