Brie Larson will soon make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, and the actress has recently been opening up about her decision to join the exciting new Phase of the MCU. As an Oscar-winning performer, Larson is one of the biggest catches those at Marvel Studios have ever reeled in. Though she now seems excited about being a part of the MCU, it did take some time before Larson came to her decision to hop aboard.

Brie Larson had some reservations about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

'Captain Marvel' has been in development for some years, but it was only in 2016 when Larson was confirmed to front the first MCU female-led solo flick. Set in the 1990s, the movie will see Danvers take on the Skrulls, with Samuel L. Jackson also confirmed to appear as Nick Fury, alongside Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson, and Lee Pace as Ronin the Accuser.

Further details haven't yet been given for the Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck-directed film, but it's fair to say the millions of MCU fans are looking forward to the big release.

Chatting during the Women In Film Crystal + Lucy Awards with the Associated Press, Larson was open and honest about how she came to her decision to become Captain Marvel: "There's a lot about it that felt like a big decision and it's not just a big decision for myself, it's a big decision for my family and my partner and for my friends. It's a big change for everybody and I wasn't sure if it was the right thing for me."

She continued: "I never want to do, make artistic decisions that will feel like a burden or that would take me away from the parts of my life that I find fulfilling so Marvel was super patient and allowed me a lot of time to think it over and then once I felt like I had made the right decision which was doing it I got both feet in and I'm really happy."

Larson has some huge expectations, as she'll not only be fronting her own movie in March, but she'll then appear in 'Avengers 4' - the follow-up to 'Avengers: Infinity War' - the month after. As the MCU goes through some big changes, it's going to be very interesting to see just how Captain Marvel fits into the fold. We now know that she'll be fronting the MCU for some time to come, but will everybody be as welcoming with a new face on the scene.

'Captain Marvel' is currently set for release in March 2019.