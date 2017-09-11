Though there's still quite a while before 'Captain Marvel' hits the big screen, and a lot of work to be done on the Marvel Cinematic Universe standalone film, Brie Larson is already excited about stepping into the shoes of the titular hero and bringing her to life for the first time in this universe's live-action.

Finding fame through flicks such as 'Trainwreck' and '21 Jump Street', Larson has already proven exactly how talented she can be, even earning an Oscar for Best Actress in 2016 thanks to her critically-acclaimed drama 'Room'.

Now, ready to tackle a role like none she's ever done before, Larson is already heaping praise on Marvel for the way they work and how they've been dealing with her in regards to 'Captain Marvel'.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Larson said of working with Marvel: "That’s one of the things that I’m so impressed with at Marvel – is that although they are this big company, at the same time their stories are really character driven and they care a lot about the journey of these characters and they understand that these films are a metaphor for the things that are very real in our lives. There’s been a lot of talk about it, they’re really open to the things I have to say about it, and it’s super collaborative. It feels like any other job at this point, which is really wonderful."

Knowing that this film will be a "character driven" one is certainly a welcome bit of information, as Captain Marvel isn't one of the most well-known characters from the world of Marvel Comics. Delving deeply into the psyche of the hero - also known as Carol Danvers - will be essential if the film's to become a success with the wider general public.

What we do know is that the film takes place in the 90s, and that it will feature the Kree-Skull war, with Samuel L. Jackson likely to reprise his role as Nick Fury in the film. Other than that, things are being kept tightly under wraps. We can't wait to see what directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck make of it.

'Captain Marvel' is currently slated for release in March 2019.