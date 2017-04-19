The forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe standalone film Captain Marvel, featuring Brie Larson in the lead role, has apparently landed its two directors in the shape of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, according to new reports.

The duo, whose previous directing credits include 2015’s Mississippi Grind, will be helming the first female-fronted MCU superhero movie, if reports from Variety and The Hollywood Reporter are to be believed.

Fleck and Boden mainly have experience in television, directing episodes of ‘Billions’ and ‘The Affair’ among many others, but they also scored a hit with 2006 movie Half Nelson which starred Ryan Gosling in his first Oscar-nominated role.

Brie Larson will star in 2019's 'Captain Marvel'

Guardians of the Galaxy scriptwriter Nicole Perlman and Inside Out's Meg LeFauve crafted the script for Marvel Studios’ latest tentpole project, which will be produced by Kevin Feige and is due for a release on March 8th, 2019.

Feige has been adamant ever since the project was announced nearly two years ago that a female director would be sought to take charge of Captain Marvel.

Fifty Shades of Grey's Sam Taylor-Johnson, responsible for the highest-grossing movie of all time for a female director, is said to have been approached earlier. Earlier in the search, Jennifer Kent (The Babadook) and Jennifer Yuh (Kung Fu Panda 2) had been mooted as possibilities, with Niki Caro, Lesli Linka Glatter and Lorene Scafaria also being sounded out in the extensive process.

Meanwhile, the seeming never-ending success story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is gearing up to release its latest film, the long-awaited sequel Guardians of the Galaxy 2 on May 5th. Spider-Man: Homecoming and Thor:Ragnarok are also set to be released before the end of 2017.

