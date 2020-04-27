Brie Bella misses being intimate with her husband Daniel Bryan.

The 36-year-old retired wrestler has confessed she's somewhat jealous of her twin sister Nikki Bella, as she's always getting cosy with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev whilst in public, whereas Brie and Daniel - whose real name is Bryan Danielson - are much more reserved.

Speaking to her husband during sneak preview of Thursday's (30.04.20) episode of 'Total Bellas', she said: ''I think what we need to ask Artem and Nicole is how do we - how do I say this? How we can become a little more PDA again in public. All they do is kiss face in front of everyone and everything!''

But Daniel isn't sure his wife is serious about her request, because she never seems interested in kissing him when they're at home.

He told her: ''You know, it's interesting though! Because it's like every time I come home, I kiss you a bunch, but then every time I do it's almost like you're looking at your phone or doing business. It's so true!''

Although Brie - who has two-year-old daughter Birdie with her spouse, and is expecting the pair's second child - tells Daniel the observation is all in his head, she also accuses him of being lovey-dovey when she's busy.

In a confessional, she said: ''We don't have PDA anymore. We either joke about it, that like 'Ha Ha Ha, it's not there anymore, it's funny,' or we just ignore it because we're too tired. We still need to understand how it is to be a married couple, parents and just career people.''

Daniel echoes Brie's thoughts in his own confessional, where he says they are feeling a ''disconnection'' in their romance.

Speaking to the cameras, he said: ''We're both feeling this disconnection. It just shows, kind of, where we're at in our relationship.''