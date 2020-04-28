Brian McFadden has put his wedding ''on hold''.

The 40-year-old singer got engaged to Danielle Parkinson last year but the coronavirus pandemic has meant the couple have been forced to postpone their nuptials and they have yet to put any new plans in place because they want to see what happens with social distancing guidelines that are affecting the UK and Ireland at the moment.

Speaking to the new issue of Heat magazine, Brian said: ''We've put our plans on hold for the moment. We're just going to wait and see what happens over the next few months.''

But one aspect of the wedding that won't change is Brian's planned performance with his Boyzlife bandmate Keith Duffy.

He added: ''When it does happen you can guarantee that - after a few drinks - me and Keith will be up on that stage.''

The pandemic caused Boyzlife's tour to be scrapped midway through but Brian doesn't mind too much as he's getting to spend some quality time at home.

The 'Real To Me' hitmaker - who has daughters Molly, 18, and Lilly-Sue, 17, with his first wife Kerry Katona - said: ''I'm not too bothered. We spend most of our life on the road, so this is actually the longest I've been home in four years. But my eldest had symptoms for a few days. She's living with her mum but luckily no one else in the house got it.''

And Keith, 46, is equally happy because it's given him and wife Lisa the chance to spend more time with their children, Jay, 24, and 20-year-old Mia.

He said: ''My heart goes out to all those affected but I'm loving being with my family. My son and daughter have very busy lives - I normally have to book in to see them so it's been lovely having their undivided attention.''