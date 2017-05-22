There can't be anything more thrilling than getting to be involved in a movie project that you have been a fan of from the very beginning, and for Brenton Thwaites, getting to star in 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' was a dream come true.

Brenton Thwaites stars in 'Dead Men Tell No Tales'

Brenton Thwaites plays Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley) and Will Turner's (Orlando Bloom) now grown up son Henry Turner in the new film - which is apparently set many years after we first get a glimpse of the character at end of the second movie 'At World's End', released in 2007.

'I've been watching the movies all throughout my teenage-hood', Brenton says. 'I first saw number one when I was about 14 with all these actors - Geoffrey [Rush], Johnny [Depp] and Orlando - and to be a part of one's amazing.'

Watch the trailer for 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' here:

The only thing the 27-year-old actor seems to regret is that there's 'maybe a little less sword-fighting than there was in the first one', but he's nonetheless living the dream. This new tale sees Henry on the hunt to break the curse which binds his father to the ghost ship The Flying Dutchman so that he can finally bond with him.

Though, of course, there are bigger problems on the ocean as Captain Jack Sparrow fights to save himself and all pirates from the wrath of Captain Salazar. As well as the returning cast, the new film also stars Javier Bardem and Kaya Scodelario.

Brenton; who's best known for starring in films like 'Maleficent', 'The Giver' and 'Gods of Egypt'; is also set to appear in the forthcoming mystery drama 'An Interview with God', the zombie comedy 'Office Uprising', action thriller 'Entry Level' with Karl Urban and Eric Bress' World War II horror 'Ghosts of War' opposite Billy Zane.

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' (called 'Salazar's Revenge' in the UK) will be released on May 26th 2017.