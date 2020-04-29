Brandy is set to make a comeback with a Chance the Rapper collaboration this week.

The R&B legend - who has sold more than 40 million records worldwide - will release new single, 'Baby Mama', with the Chicago native on May 1.

The track - which is produced by Hit-Boy - was teased on Instagram with a 15-second snippet posted on Brandy's page.

And the 41-year-old singer - who has 17-year-old daughter Sy'rai with music producer Robert 'Big Bert' Smith - has revealed the song has a ''powerful message'' about motherhood and ''striving'' for ''independence''.

Speaking on SiriusXM's Laura Coates Show, she said: ''It has such a message.

''It's celebrating mothers out there who are out there doing their best for their children and striving in their independence, in their strength, in their power. I just wanted to come out with a powerful message like that.''

The 'The Boy Is Mine' hitmaker's upcoming song follows 2019's 'Freedom Rings', which was released to coincide with the 25th anniversary of her acclaimed 1994 self-titled debut album, and 'Love Again' with Daniel Caesar.

Brandy's last studio album was 2012's 'Two Eleven' and she is known to be working on a new record.

Last year, the Grammy-winner - whose full name is Brandy Norwood - was honoured at the 2019 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards with the BMI's President Award.

And during her acceptance speech, the 'I Wanna Be Down' singer promised new music was on the way.

She said: ''I love you guys. All of the sacrifices and everything you've done for my life to continue to be what it is ... I just appreciate you guys so very much.

''I'm looking forward to just singing all of my new songs and all of my songs together on every stage that I can possibly sing on. I'm ready for the world, are you guys?''