Brandon Flowers has joked that food references don't ''belong'' in rock music.

The Killers front man teased lyrics from The Cure's 'Friday I'm in Love' and 'Drops of Jupiter' by Train, and suggested hearing someone sing about eating or enjoying food just makes him cringe.

Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, he said: ''It feels that food doesn't really belong in rock'n'roll, somehow. The Cure had a song, 'Friday I'm in Love'. which goes, 'It's such a gorgeous sight, to see you eat in the middle of the night.'

''And there's 'Drops Of Jupiter' by the band Train which has the line, 'Can you imagine no love, pride or deep-fried chicken?' When I hear those songs I think, 'Oh no, dude.' ''

The 'Somebody Told Me' singer is a Mormon - after his parents converted when he was a young boy - and he has opened up about his relationship with food, in particular his struggles with fasting as part of his religion.

He added: ''We have a thing called The Word of Wisdom, which stipulates no alcohol, no drugs, no coffee, no tea. We're encouraged to fast - including no water - for 24 hours each month and I'm terrible at it. It's so hard to make it through, but I do put in the effort.''

However, he also admitted he would imagine there was food ''after the resurrection'', and while he doesn't have any ''definitive'' idea, he explained it brings so much happiness that it must be part of the after life.

Brendan said: ''After the resurrection we think there might be food. I don't have a definitive Mormon answer, but what we do know is that when Christ visited the apostles as a resurrected being he ate fish, I think. So I can't imagine not having food after death, because food brings such joy to our lives.''